Latest Iowa bird flu case forces killing of 250,000 chickens

John Bazemore/AP
This Wednesday, May 30, 2012 photo shows one of Jonah McDonald's chickens at his Atlanta home.
Posted at 5:08 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 18:08:01-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa agriculture officials said Saturday they have confirmed another case of bird flu in a flock of commercial pullet chickens.

Iowa Department of Agriculture says in a news release the outbreak in Franklin County is the seventh found in Iowa this month.

The department says this latest outbreak affects about 250,000 birds.

Farms found with the virus must kill and dispose of their flocks because the virus is highly contagious and fatal to domestic birds.

