Lincoln police: Teen shot older man in road rage conflict

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln say a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting an older man during what officers believe was a road rage confrontation.

Police say 19-year-old Tyler Foster shot a 68-year-old man Sunday afternoon after the man confronted Foster. Investigators say the two argued before Foster pulled a gun and shot the older man. Police say as the man was running away, Foster shot the man a second time.

The man was hospitalized in stable condition. Foster was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.