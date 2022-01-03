Lincoln Public Schools to return to mask mandates this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln Public Schools will again require masks when students return to classes this week.

School officials said Monday the change was prompted by concern about possible staffing shortages and the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant. Superintendent Steve Joel said the district is also hearing from staff who are fully vaccinated but tested positive for the virus during the holiday break.

Under the new guidelines, everyone everyone inside school district buildings or on school buses will be required to wear masks, including at athletic events, starting Tuesday. The district will review the requirement on Jan. 28 unless community conditions improve.