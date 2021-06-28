Lincoln mayor names city's 1st female, LGBTQIA+ police chief

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced her choice for the city’s next police chief. Pending approval by the Lincoln City Council, the position will be filled for the first time by a woman and by someone who is openly gay.

Teresa Ewins, who was most recently a commander with the San Francisco, California Police Department (SFPD) will take over starting Monday, August 30, 2021.

“Teresa most vividly demonstrated a commitment to the broad themes we identified during our search process as priorities for the next Police Chief: a commitment to community policing, support for our officers and the department, a focus on diversity and equity both within the force and in the community, and an unwavering dedication to transparency and accountability,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “She rose to the top of an excellent field of four finalists, all of whom were highly-regarded and well-qualified candidates.”

“It truly is a great honor to be chosen to be the Lincoln Police Department’s (LPD) next Chief of Police,” Ewins said. “I am excited to start the next chapter of my career in Lincoln and be part of a great city team led by the Mayor. Working side by side with the men and women of the LPD and the communities of Lincoln is a privilege.”

When it comes to taking on the job, Baird said Ewins “Articulated a vision that connected with stakeholders in the search process. I heard street officers, command staff, and community members all express the belief that she is the right leader for the Lincoln Police Department. She shares our priority of seeking continuous improvement, while celebrating the excellent work of the team at LPD.”

Ewins began her career with the SFPD in 1994 and spent time in the Field Operations Bureau, Investigations Bureau and Special Operations Bureau (Homeland Security and Tactical Company). While serving with the Field Operations Bureau-Metro Division, she spent time overseeing about 10 District Stations with about “900 sworn members.”

She was originally from Santa Monica, California and spent most of her life in the Bay Area.

