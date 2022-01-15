1 dead, 2 critically hurt after crash with semi-truck

PALMYRA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a head-on crash between a semi-truck and an SUV.

Deputies from the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the crash between a westbound semi and an eastbound SUV in the westbound lanes of Nebraska 2 just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The Lincoln Journal World reports that 45-year-old Michael McClintock of Pawnee City, Nebraska, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His two passengers were in critical but stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.