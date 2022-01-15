Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead, 2 critically hurt after crash with semi-truck

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 17:01:44-05

PALMYRA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a head-on crash between a semi-truck and an SUV.

Deputies from the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the crash between a westbound semi and an eastbound SUV in the westbound lanes of Nebraska 2 just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The Lincoln Journal World reports that 45-year-old Michael McClintock of Pawnee City, Nebraska, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His two passengers were in critical but stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018