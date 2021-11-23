Watch
1 dead, 2 injured in early-morning crash in Omaha

Police lights
Posted at 10:12 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 11:12:11-05

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a pre-dawn crash in Omaha. The two-vehicle accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at 120th and Blondo streets.

Police found newspapers scattered at the site and believe one of the vehicles was delivering the newspapers. Police say a northbound Buick LeSabre was struck by a westbound Toyota Camry. A passenger in the Buick, 37-year-old Jamie Novak of Prague, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident prompted a five-hour shutdown of the intersection.

