1 killed in chain-reaction crash on I-80 in eastern Nebraska

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one motorcyclist died in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska that shut down a stretch of the thoroughfare for hours.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near Ashland when a westbound semitrailer tried to pass the motorcyclist and hit another westbound semi.

That crash pushed the second semi into a van, while the first semi driver overcorrected and hit 54-year-old Patrick Cunningham of South Bend, who was driving the motorcycle. Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else involved in the crash was injured. The westbound lanes of I-80 were closed for about six hours as investigators reconstructed the crash.

