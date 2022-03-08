1 killed in crash as winter storm slicks Nebraska roads

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An unexpected amount of snow in eastern Nebraska has canceled in-person classes and left at least one person dead in a crash on a snow-slicked highway.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Heidi Parrish, of Talmage, died after she lost control of her pickup truck early Monday morning on Nebraska Highway 2 near Palmyra and collided with another pickup.

Weather forecasts had predicted a dusting or up to an inch of snow for areas in and around Omaha late Sunday.

But many residents awoke Monday to more than 3 inches of snow on the ground, including Bennington, which say 3.5 inches of snow overnight.

