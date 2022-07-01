OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Early morning Thursday, five people drove up to Frontier Justice in Omaha. The vehicle appears to be a light-colored, Ford F150 pickup truck. Video from the Omaha Police Department (OPD) shows that they broke into the licensed gun dealer and stole multiple firearms.

Altogether, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), OPD and Omaha Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for any information about the suspects.

ATF public information officer, John Ham says the likelihood of these guns being used in violent crime is extraordinarily high.

"The security at the gun store was pretty good, actually. If we have seen, time and time and time again, if bad guys really want to get in someplace, they're gonna get in. The Omaha Police Department was incredibly quick. Partially because of the alarm system that was at the facility," Ham said.

For pawn shop owner David Drake, incidents like these demonstrate the importance of 24-hour surveillance.

"We have multiple cameras, inside and out, that are recorded both locally and to the cloud. We have bollards outside our front doors to keep somebody from driving through the doors. We have bars on our windows, we have gates at our back to keep someone from driving in through the overhead door," Drake said.

All of the handguns are stored in a safe that's inside of a gun vault, while the long guns are cabled up.

"You can do all the security that you want and somebody can still try to get in. Unfortunately, they do more damage getting in than they do of what they're stealing," Drake said.

Ham wants to stress that it's important for everyone to keep their eyes and ears open for the community's safety.

"The clock is ticking to get these guns recovered and off the street before they can be used in crime, before they can be used to intimidate someone, before they can be used to cause harm in our community," Ham said.

If you can help investigators, call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867) or email ATFtips@atf.gov.

Some other ways you can contact ATF are through this website or text ATFKC to 63975 and follow the prompts. Tips can also be submitted using the Reportit app. Tips can be anonymous.

