100 Black Men of Omaha Inc. discuss stigma and mental health

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Important conversations about stigma and mental health are taking place at the Village Empowerment Center.

The 100 Black Men of Omaha Inc. is a mentoring organization that pairs African-American men with youth.

Saturday they brought their mentees to talk about mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and dejection. One mentor says social media's popularity has created conflict for young men.

"The environment that we live in, with all of the violence, the poverty, the racism, the pressures that are on young African-American males is such that they need absolutely someone to go to and people to talk to that will help them get through those pressures that they go through." Richard Brown said.

