100 Women Who Care Omaha chooses which local nonprofit to support this quarter

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 100 Women Who Care donate thousands of dollars a year. The group has donated a total of over $145,000 since its start in 2014.

"We are a giving circle in Omaha, Nebraska and what we do is we get together four times a year and we have our members present on charities they would like us to give our collective money to. After they present, then we vote on which charity we want to give our money to and whichever gets the most votes gets our money for that quarter," Melissa Gebauer, the program director said.

Members say they joined as a way to connect to other women while also giving back to the community.

"I joined 100 women who care because I wanted to be around like-minded women who wanted to give to our community and I love getting to learn about all the nonprofits in our community as well. That’s been really rewarding," Gebauer said.

Each member donates up to $100 which gets pooled together. Right now, there are 60 members in the group.

Each quarter, three members get to present on a nonprofit they would like the organization to donate to.

"I’ve lived in Omaha all my life and fairly involved with things and am still amazed at nonprofits that we find out about that are doing amazing work. The fact that our donation, because they are small and are local, our donation can make a really significant impact in their operating or whatever their mission is. Poling our money to make such a significant impact for somebody that is really doing significant work locally...it just grabs me every time and every time we’re in a meeting. It happened again last week...like, how do you choose?" Sue Smith, a member of 100 Women Who Care Omaha said.

The group has supported nonprofits that span a wide range of goals and topics. From organizations that fight against domestic violence to food pantries.

At this quarter's meeting, they chose to support Project Intentional, a nonprofit that supports single moms and families and need.

When the founder, Sasha Berscheid found out her organization was chosen, she became emotional.

"I cried, I cried...I took a really big breath and I sat back and it was just humbling, so humbling that this group of women who help so many other amazing nonprofits in the Omaha area see the spark in me and they see the opportunities this organization presents to the community," Berscheid said.

Berscheid said the idea to start Project Intentional was sparked when her husband asked her what she wanted for Christmas a few years ago. When she realized she had everything she needed she posted on Facebook, asking moms how she could help for the holidays.

"These women were asking for toilet paper, socks, underwear...for Christmas, for Christmas. My heart sank and I said I have to be able to do something about this," Berscheid said.

She said the money will be able to help grow Project Intentional and hopefully reach more people.

