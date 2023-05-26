101-year-old WW II pilot from Nebraska in town for Memorial Day celebration

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Remembering those who died serving their country is the true purpose of Memorial Day.

The Patriotic Parade takes place in downtown Omaha on Saturday morning. Ahead of the event, distinguished World War Two pilot, Nebraska-born and raised veteran Don McPherson spoke on Friday about his time as a Flying a Hellcat.

"We'd go in, in diving mode, mostly with rockets, and help those guys out. I know one particular time, they told us we were attacking targets within 250 yards of our troops — so it was tough duty,” said McPherson, who turned 101 years old Thursday.

Tomorrow's patriotic parade also has a free concert at the Gene Leahy Mall with a 40-piece US Marine Corps band from New Orleans.

