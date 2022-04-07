$10M in funding secured for Council Bluffs' Adventure Tower; part of River's Edge development

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Southwest Iowa Nonprofit for Collective Impact (SINC) announced that it has secured the funding and finalized designs for a riverfront amenity which will be called the MidAmerican Energy Adventure Tower.

Five million dollars of the funding was led by MidAmerican Energy, hence the name for the new 138-foot hybrid observation-adventure tower off of the Missouri River. The tower will not simply be a structure with stairs, however, as it will have three features that will up the excitement ante. The tower is expected to include an adventure course that will have a 50' speed climbing site wall, 400 feet of lineal simulated caving experiences and two 480' roll-glide tracks that will allow patrons to be suspended mid-air by a harness.

"Metro area residents often ask why our region doesn't have a theme park or adventure-style activities," said Brenda Mainwaring, president and CEO of Iowa West Foundation in a press release. "The new Adventure Tower will begin to address this gap, adding two brand new adventures to the summer activity list — caving and roll-gliding. With spectacular views of the river, Loess Hills, and downtown Omaha, the tower will be a favorite year-round attraction."

There are actually more facets planned beyond the MidAmerican Energy Tower in what is the fourth phase of the River's Edge project, including a treetop walk and a pier. This summer, River's Edge is already set to open Belle's Play Garden. All of the developments are meant to enhance the quality of life of area residents and visitors, a central goal behind SINC's work.

"We are proud to support the Council Bluffs community in a way that contributes to the quality of life and vibrancy of the area," said Kathryn Kunert, vice president of economic connections and integration at MidAmerican Energy. "This adventure tower is the type of amenity that fosters an active and healthy lifestyle while supporting growth in the community that our customers call home."

Beyond the more dazzling features and the impact of the MidAmerican Energy Adventure Tower, the project appears to have squared away all the more practical details as well, as it will be built above the flood zone at the levee system's elevation, designed to be unaffected by ice and even flood conditions. An elevated walkway, public restrooms and use of durable materials are mindful of its overall sustainability for the population and environment.

SINC continues to fundraise and manage the River's Edge Phase Four in partnership with the City of Council Bluffs, which is said to be funded entirely by private donations for an overall budget of $50 million, with a $15 million lead donation provided to the project by the Iowa West Foundation.

