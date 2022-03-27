Watch
10th Annual Nebraska Black History Art Contest winners announced

The theme was Black Health and Wellness
Posted at 12:53 PM, Mar 27, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The winners for the 10th Annual 2022 Nebraska Black History Art Contest have been announced.

The winners are as follows:

  • Zola Johnson, 1st grade, St. Pius St. Leo
  • Amya Small, 4th grade, LeMay Elementary School
  • Luke Reznicek, 4th grade, Grace Abbott Elementary School
  • Kiersten Hans, 5th grade, Wynot Public Elementary School
  • Ashley Moriarty, 8th grade, Anderson Middle School
  • J Sturm, 8th grade, Boystown Middle School
  • Alex Lowell, 8th grade, Boystown Middle School
  • Daron Rynearson, 8th grade, Boystown Middle School
  • Clet Lay, 11th grade, Lincoln High School
  • Thalia Windham, 11th grade, Boystown High School
  • Meleana Boer, 12th grade, Roncalli Catholic High School
  • Athina Bomberger, 12th grade, Lincoln East High School
2022 Nebraska Black History Art Contest Winners

All winners will receive $100.00 each as well as various other prizes.

To see the winning art and for more information visit their website.

