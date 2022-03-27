10th Annual Nebraska Black History Art Contest winners announced

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The winners for the 10th Annual 2022 Nebraska Black History Art Contest have been announced.

The winners are as follows:

Zola Johnson , 1st grade, St. Pius St. Leo

, 1st grade, St. Pius St. Leo Amya Small , 4th grade, LeMay Elementary School

, 4th grade, LeMay Elementary School Luke Reznicek , 4th grade, Grace Abbott Elementary School

, 4th grade, Grace Abbott Elementary School Kiersten Hans , 5th grade, Wynot Public Elementary School

, 5th grade, Wynot Public Elementary School Ashley Moriarty , 8th grade, Anderson Middle School

, 8th grade, Anderson Middle School J Sturm , 8th grade, Boystown Middle School

, 8th grade, Boystown Middle School Alex Lowell , 8th grade, Boystown Middle School

, 8th grade, Boystown Middle School Daron Rynearson , 8th grade, Boystown Middle School

, 8th grade, Boystown Middle School Clet Lay , 11th grade, Lincoln High School

, 11th grade, Lincoln High School Thalia Windham , 11th grade, Boystown High School

, 11th grade, Boystown High School Meleana Boer , 12th grade, Roncalli Catholic High School

, 12th grade, Roncalli Catholic High School Athina Bomberger, 12th grade, Lincoln East High School

The Nebraska Black History Art Contest

All winners will receive $100.00 each as well as various other prizes.

To see the winning art and for more information visit their website.

