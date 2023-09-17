11-year-old boy critically injured by a firework in rural Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which an 11-year-old was critically injured by a firework.

Here's what we know from the sheriff’s office:

On Saturday at approximately 10:09 p.m., Fremont County received a 911 call of a juvenile who had been injured by a firework at a rural residence near Farragut.

An 11-year-old boy was transported with critical injuries to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to a trauma center in Omaha.

Farragut Fire and Rescue, Shenandoah Fire and Rescue and the Iowa State Patrol were assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

