12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte holds swim clinic in Omaha over the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fifteen-year-old Carter Hiley said he’s loved to swim since he was nine.

“It’s hard but in a really good way,” he said.

This weekend, he was one of dozens of local swimmers who got a lesson from one of the world’s best.

Twelve-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte was at Brownell Talbot Preparatory School teaching young swimmers as part of his swim clinics he and his father are holding across the country and beyond.

Students didn’t let the chance of a lifetime pass them by. Hiley said he was eager to get feedback.

“I’m excited to hear Ryan Lochte’s perspective on the strokes and the drills that we’ll be going through to help with drill technique,” he said.

Parents watching from the spectator booth were equally determined to make this memory happen for their kids.

“When I saw the opportunity was there I thought I’m gonna do whatever I can to make this work,” Amy St. Cyr, a parent said.

Lochte said he knows how serious kids take swimming, but he encourages them to leave a little room for enjoyment.

“I don’t want them to go to the swimming pool and feel like it’s work,” he said. “I want them to feel like, you know what, this is fun.”

He hopes that can take them far.

“That’s what swimming’s all about and that’s what life’s all about,” Lochte said. “Having fun, enjoying the moment, enjoying this process enjoying this journey.”

