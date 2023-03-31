13-year-old referred to court on alleged school shooting threats in Colfax County

SCHUYLER, Neb. (KMTV) — A 13-year-old student in Howells has been referred to juvenile court for allegations of making a school shooting threat on March 15.

The Colfax County Sheriff, along with the school officials and the FBI, investigated the incident and will follow up on the investigation to make sure there is not a threat to the school or the public.

The investigation is being forwarded to the county attorney and the teen is to appear in court next week.

"This is understandably a very upsetting and concerning situation. Parents, students, teachers, administration and communities expect schools to be safe and secure environments for their children to learn and grow, free of fear and anxiety from threats or acts of violence," said the county attorney's office in a press release.

Anyone with concerns related to school safety is asked to contact law enforcement or the Nebraska Department of Education Hotline at (833)- 980- 7233 or Safe2HelpNE.org.

