138th Oktoberfest kicks off over the weekend in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The largest and longest-running German festival in Nebraska kicked off on Friday night.

It was the first night of the 138th German Day Celebration and Oktoberfest.

The celebration continues on Saturday starting at noon. You'll find German food, beer and entertainment.

The German-American Society says they're hoping to keep up the traditions and that extends beyond food and beer.

“It's a lot about something, friendship. Welcoming people and camaraderie and to have some fun,” said German-American Society President David Hollrah.

You'll find the event near 120th and Howe until midnight.

There will be folk music, dancers, a brass band, souvenirs and games for kids.

The night will wrap up with a beer-drinking contest.

Entry is $7 but it's free for service members and kids under 13 with a guardian.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.