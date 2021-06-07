Watch
14-hour blues festival being held in the Old Market this August

Rick Scuteri/Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP
File: Ana Popovic performs during the Experience Hendrix Tour at Mesa Arts Center on Tuesday, October 7, 2014 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Scteri/Invision/AP)
Ana Popovic
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 13:01:30-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you love blues music, you might be interested in tickets to the "In The Market For Blues” Festival which is scheduled for 14 hours at 14 locations in the Old Market this August.

The event will feature a slew of local and regional artists and will be headlined by Serbian-born blues artist Ana Popovic.

Omaha’s own Hector Anchondo is a co-founder of the festival and will perform as well.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-the-market-for-blues-872021-14-live-music-venues-in-downtown-omaha-tickets-144256195163.

