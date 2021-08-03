14-hour blues festival being held in the Old Market this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you love blues music, you might be interested in tickets to the "In The Market For Blues” Festival which is scheduled for 14 hours at 14 locations in the Old Market this Saturday.

The event will feature a slew of local and regional artists and will be headlined by Serbian-born blues artist Ana Popovic.

Omaha’s own Hector Anchondo is a co-founder of the festival and will perform as well.

For tickets and more information, visit this link. .

