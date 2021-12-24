14-year-old Los Angeles teen shooting victim identified

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified the 14-year-old girl who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police Thursday, when officers fired on an assault suspect in a Burlington store and a bullet went through the wall and struck the girl while she was in a dressing room.

The coroner identified the victim as Valentina Orellana-Peralta. The Los Angeles Times reported that Orellana-Peralta was at the Burlington to shop for a quinceañera dress. A quinceañera is a celebration that occurs when a girl turns 15.

Top LAPD officials called the girl’s death “absolutely heartbreaking” and promised a thorough investigation would be conducted.

The incident in the Burlington store resulted in two deaths.

Witnesses said a man with a bicycle chain lock attacked a woman. Officers were dispatched to the disturbance, where they fired on the assault suspect and killed him. It was then that a stray bullet struck Orellana-Peralta who was in a dressing room, where she was later found dead.

The woman who the man allegedly assaulted was taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries to her head, arms and face. The California Department of Justice is investigating the shooting.

