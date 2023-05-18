15-year-old arrested in connection to Wednesday night stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One person was arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night near Parkview Drive.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to OPD, police arrested a 15-year-old boy for 2nd-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony for a cutting Wednesday night.

OPD says officers responded to the call at 7:51 p.m. and were told the victim was taken to Methodist Hospital by private vehicle.

Officers spoke with the victim Gabriel Sobeski and determined he was at the park on Parkview when the suspect allegedly cut him for an unknown reason, according to police.

Officers say they located the suspect near 154th and Pratt and took him into custody. The suspect was booked at Douglas County Youth Center.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.