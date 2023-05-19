15-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot early Friday morning in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department said in a news release Friday morning that it is investigating an early morning shooting during which a 15-year-old boy was injured and taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

The suspect has not been located and an area residence was damaged due to the gunfire.

At 3:30 a.m. officers responded to the area of South 40th Street between Frederick and Vinton for multiple 911 calls related to shots being fired. The teenager was found with a gunshot wound.

Police allege that several individuals, including the gunshot victim, were breaking into vehicles in the area. That group of individuals were allegedly confronted by a vehicle owner and the teenager was shot.

OPD: "We are asking for anyone in the area that has new damage to their vehicle or has cameras on their residence to please contact the Felony Assault Unit at 402-444-4600."

