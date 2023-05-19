Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

15-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot early Friday morning in Omaha

The Omaha Police Department said in a news release Friday morning that it is investigating an early morning shooting during which a 15-year-old boy was injured and taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.
Posted at 12:09 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 13:09:18-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department said in a news release Friday morning that it is investigating an early morning shooting during which a 15-year-old boy was injured and taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

The suspect has not been located and an area residence was damaged due to the gunfire.

At 3:30 a.m. officers responded to the area of South 40th Street between Frederick and Vinton for multiple 911 calls related to shots being fired. The teenager was found with a gunshot wound.

Police allege that several individuals, including the gunshot victim, were breaking into vehicles in the area. That group of individuals were allegedly confronted by a vehicle owner and the teenager was shot.

OPD: "We are asking for anyone in the area that has new damage to their vehicle or has cameras on their residence to please contact the Felony Assault Unit at 402-444-4600."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018