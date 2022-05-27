15-year-old Lincoln shooting suspect to be tried as an adult

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A 15-year-old suspect connected to a Wednesday shooting at an outdoor sports facility in Lincoln will be charged as an adult, according to court documents filed within the County Court of Lancaster County.

An affidavit and an initial complaint along with police reports gathered by our media partner, KLKN 8 in Lincoln, reflect that Leshawn C. Rogers Jr. was formally taken into custody and is being held at the Lancaster Youth Intake in lieu of a $200,000 bond.

Rogers faces three felony charges: a Class 2A felony for assault in the second degree, and two Class 1C felonies, one for the use of a firearm to commit a felony and for the discharge of a firearm near a vehicle/ building. The assault charge wields a charge of no time up to 20 years, while both of the Class 1C felonies require a minimum of five years but up to 50 years each.

The charges stem from an altercation that occurred at Seacrest Field in Lincoln. Parties told the Lincoln Police Department that a SnapChat thread was started between two groups; one group allegedly stole a vape cartridge from the other and arranged a fight at the outdoor sports facility.

Two female members of the groups engaged in a physical fight, a male suspect emerged from a Mazda Tribute in a ski mask with a handgun, and others ran when the shooter opened fire.

A round struck the windshield of the other group and hit an unnamed victim in the face, inflicting a six-inch graze wound that required surgery to repair. St. Elizabeth's Hospital notified the police of the shooting victim and law enforcement launched an investigation, starting with the name of a suspect that was known for the alleged theft of the vape cartridge.

Rogers was allegedly one of seven total occupants in the Mazda Tribute and though he was not named by the other witnesses, accounts matched his appearance and personal effects, along with texts and physical evidence recovered through a warrant of his residence Thursday.

The next court appearance for Rogers has been scheduled for June 30.

