150th Arbor Day celebrated Friday in Omaha

Another big day in Nebraska — the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day was Friday!

Omaha's Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating by — you guessed it — planting all sorts of trees at Woodhaven Park.

"Arbor Day is a special day,” said John Wynn, city forester. “ It's a day when we celebrate. We want this to be a part of what we do all year long. It's a theme, it's part of our culture and our philosophy at not just the parks and recreation department, but as a city and a state."

They did it early this morning, well ahead of the severe weather forecasted for Friday evening.

Kids from J. Sterling Morton Elementary School pitched in to help bring some extra green to the park, and an educational opportunity for the students.

“You guys coming to school here can see it grow over the year and you can tell people ‘I planted that tree,’” said Wynn.

All in all, participants planted 18 trees from a wide variety of species.

