16 catalytic converters were stolen from school buses in Omaha

A school bus lot in Omaha was burglarized and catalytic converters were stolen from the buses.
Posted at 5:16 PM, Sep 09, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Student Transportation of America operates buses for Omaha Public Schools and 16 of its school buses recently had catalytic converters stolen.

It happened over the Labor Day weekend and, according to a police report, a fence was cut on the north side of a lot where school buses are parked.

