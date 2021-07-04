16-year-old injured in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A 16-year-old was injured in a Saturday night shooting.

While investigating a shots fired report near 65th and Ames shortly before 11 p.m., police were advised a shooting victim was possibly near 62nd and Camden Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found 16-year-old Ehdoh Taw. He told officers that he was in a car when someone in another car shot at the car he was in.

Taw's injuries are believed to have been caused by shrapnel. They are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

