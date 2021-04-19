16-year-old will be charged as adult in Westroads Mall homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, Omaha police were still searching for two suspects in relation to a shooting that left one dead and one injured at Westroads Mall. By Sunday, two people had been apprehended in connection to the homicide.

Makhi Woolridge-Jones, 16, was booked for first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing Trequez Swift inside Westroads Mall. Swift was located in the aftermath of the shooting with critical injuries. He was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital where he later died.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine confirmed with 3 News Now that the 16-year-old will be charged as an adult.

Brandon Woolridge-Jones, 18, has been booked under accessory to homicide.

Another victim, Ja'Keya Veland, received non-life-threatening injuries.

A representative with Brookfield Properties Retail, which owns Westroads Mall, says they are saddened to see another shooting at the shopping center.

“We are disheartened that this happened inside our shopping center," said public relations director Lindsay Khan. "We’re cooperating with Omaha PD however we can, but that is all we can say at this point.”

Last month officer Jeffrey Wittstruck was shot by an alleged shoplifter at the mall. When asked if they will be looking further into safety precautions in light of this latest shooting, Khan said they are discussing it.

“We’re having those discussions, and we will absolutely be communicating that when we’re able, but for now we have to direct you to PD," Khan said

Saturday’s events were not deterring many shoppers on Sunday.

I visited the mall on Sunday and there were quite a few people still out shopping. However, several stores had their doors closed, and there also was a noticeable increase in security on scene, as well as K-9 units from Omaha police.

