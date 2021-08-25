Watch
163 COVID patients hospitalized; 13 on ventilators in Douglas County; one death

Posted at 12:21 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 13:21:01-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to surge in our area, the Douglas County Health Department is reporting 248 new cases of the virus in our area as well as the death of a man in his 70s.

With the new cases, the total is now up to 77,096 and deaths have risen to 745 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

Other data from the department:

  • According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon:
    • Medical and surgical beds were at 85% occupancy with 220 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 85% rate with 45 beds available.
    • There were 163 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 54 of them receiving adult ICU level care.
    • One pediatric patient was confirmed among the hospitalized individuals.
    • There were 13 additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them are adults.
    • Twenty-four individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

