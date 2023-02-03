16th Annual Shine the Light on Hunger Campaign raises enough for 12.4 million meals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Conagra Brands held its 16th Annual Shine the Light on Hunger Campaign and with help from the community, it's surpassed its goal.

The goal of the six-week campaign benefitting Food Bank for the Heartland was to raise enough for three million meals.

On Thursday, it announced that it had raised enough for 12.4 million meals. That is more than four times the goal.

“We're facing an unprecedented time of need for food assistance and this is a tremendous response by the community in our call for assistance,” said Brian Barks, President and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland.

Organizations around the metro contributed by hosting blue donation barrels to collect non-perishable food items during the holidays.

Park Omaha also chipped in with candy cane-striped parking meters to accept donations.

Conagra matched all campaign funds up to $100,000. Several other organizations matched contributions as well.

