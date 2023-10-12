17 Nebraska nonprofits to share $70 million in state funds for ‘shovel-ready’ building projects

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Seventeen Nebraska nonprofits will share $70 million in grant funds awarded by the state for “shovel-ready” building projects.
The biggest winner of grants announced Wednesday by the state Department of Economic Development is Omaha’s Creighton University, which is to receive $30 million.
The Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act Program was approved by lawmakers and Gov. Jim Pillen for additional funding from the state’s general fund during the 2023 legislative session.
The funds are to assist nonprofits with capital projects that were delayed due to the pandemic or that are to provide a positive economic impact in the State of Nebraska.
The awards were divided among the state’s three congressional districts. In addition to Creighton, recipients are:
District 1:
Malone Community Center, $3.3 million
Lancaster County Agricultural Society Inc., $5 million
Lindsay Area Development, $5 million
District 2:
Creighton Preparatory School, $3 million
Duchesne College & Convent of the Sacred Heart, $5 million
Omaha Community Playhouse, $1.9 million
Rabble Mill, $2.67 million
Young Men’s Christian Association of Greater Omaha (Armbrust), $750,000
District 3:
Art Farm, $30,000
Chadron Public Library Foundation, $640,054
Grand Island Children’s Museum Inc., $5 million
National Arbor Day Foundation, $1.5 million
Robert Henri Museum and Historical Walkway, $113,280
Siouxland Tennis Association Inc., $700,000
Willa Cather Foundation, $350,000
Young Men’s Christian Association of McCook, $5 million
Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.