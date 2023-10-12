17 Nebraska nonprofits to share $70 million in state funds for ‘shovel-ready’ building projects

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Seventeen Nebraska nonprofits will share $70 million in grant funds awarded by the state for “shovel-ready” building projects.

The biggest winner of grants announced Wednesday by the state Department of Economic Development is Omaha’s Creighton University, which is to receive $30 million.

The Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act Program was approved by lawmakers and Gov. Jim Pillen for additional funding from the state’s general fund during the 2023 legislative session.

The funds are to assist nonprofits with capital projects that were delayed due to the pandemic or that are to provide a positive economic impact in the State of Nebraska.

The awards were divided among the state’s three congressional districts. In addition to Creighton, recipients are: