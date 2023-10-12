Watch Now
17 Nebraska nonprofits to share $70 million in state funds for ‘shovel-ready’ building projects

Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner
Construction site in the Omaha area (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)
Posted at 2:13 PM, Oct 12, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Seventeen Nebraska nonprofits will share $70 million in grant funds awarded by the state for “shovel-ready” building projects.

The biggest winner of grants announced Wednesday by the state Department of Economic Development is Omaha’s Creighton University, which is to receive $30 million.

The Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act Program was approved by lawmakers and Gov. Jim Pillen for additional funding from the state’s general fund during the 2023 legislative session. 

The funds are to assist nonprofits with capital projects that were delayed due to the pandemic or that are to provide a positive economic impact in the State of Nebraska.

The awards were divided among the state’s three congressional districts. In addition to Creighton, recipients are:

District 1:

Malone Community Center, $3.3 million

Lancaster County Agricultural Society Inc., $5 million

Lindsay Area Development, $5 million

District 2:

Creighton Preparatory School, $3 million

Duchesne College & Convent of the Sacred Heart, $5 million

Omaha Community Playhouse, $1.9 million

Rabble Mill, $2.67 million

Young Men’s Christian Association of Greater Omaha (Armbrust), $750,000

District 3:

Art Farm, $30,000

Chadron Public Library Foundation, $640,054

Grand Island Children’s Museum Inc., $5 million

National Arbor Day Foundation, $1.5 million

Robert Henri Museum and Historical Walkway, $113,280

Siouxland Tennis Association Inc., $700,000

Willa Cather Foundation, $350,000

Young Men’s Christian Association of McCook, $5 million

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

