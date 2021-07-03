18-year-old critically wounded in overnight shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Police said they responded to Levi Carter Park at 3:10 a.m. and found a victim down after arriving.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Travell Mountain, was brought to Nebraska Med with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.