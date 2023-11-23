181,000 people expected at Eppley during Thanksgiving holiday: How to plan ahead

Travelers adjusting to drop off and pick up changes at Eppley Airfield

What travelers can expect when they arrive

Resources for travelers needing extra assistance

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We are anticipating being quite busy over the next couple of days," said Tim Schmitt, chief operating officer at Omaha Airport Authority.

Busy holiday comes with a recent change at Eppley Airfield, moving drop off and pick up areas to inside the ground level of the parking garage. People now must walk a longer distance to get to the terminal.

"It was easier than I thought because there are so many people here today, but there is a lot of officers helping out, so like a lot of clear instructions so it was pretty good for a really busy day," said Erica Wilkins, an Omaha resident traveling to see family for Thanksgiving.

All these changes are to make way for construction of a canopy between the terminal and garage, which is expected to be completed in 2025.

"Please follow the signage and it will route you right into the garage," said Schmitt.

If you or someone you know is traveling this holiday season and needs extra assistance when arriving there are a few things you can do:



Coordinate ahead of time with your airline or call the airport, that number is 402-661-8100 to pre-arrange pick up in the south garage or the commercial lane just outside of the garage.

You can also flag down a police officer when you arrive.

A few other important reminders as you head out of town:

Arrive two hours before your flight, "that two hours will allow you enough time to find a place to park, to come to the ticket counter and check in and process through the TSA checkpoint so you arrive at your gate in time for your flight," said Schmitt.

It's also recommended you keep in touch with your airline. And if you are picking someone up from the airport, use the cellphone lots to wait.

"Please make utilization of our cell phone lots, north and south of the airport so you can wait there until your passenger advises you they are ready for pick up and then you can come down to the garage and pick them up,” said Schmitt.

And if you haven't flown in a while, be sure to visit flyoma.com for travel and TSA tips.

