19 NE communities awarded collective $6.18M in ‘community development block grants’

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Nineteen Nebraska communities have been awarded a collective $6.18 million in community development block grant funds to help spruce up their downtowns.

The CDBG awards provide support to projects that upgrade amenities, enhance public health and safety and economic well-being, said K.C. Belitz, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, which announced the awards Monday.

“In today’s economic climate, people attraction is our top priority,” Belitz said in a media statement. “When making career decisions, working professionals increasingly consider the place right alongside the job.”

The program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the DED on behalf of “non-entitlement communities.” The entitlement cities of Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue and Grand Island administer their own CDBG program for their areas.

Awardees: Downtown revitalization efforts (such as storefront and sidewalk improvements): Beatrice, $435,000 Columbus, $435,000 Cozad, $435,000 Falls City, $435,000 Fremont, $435,000 Norfolk, $435,000 Sidney, $415,000 Planning efforts (includes studies of housing stock, downtown amenities): Ansley, $39,000 Gibbon, $53,000 Ravenna, $53,00 Stamford, $53,000 Tecumseh, $53,000 Public Works (includes such things as new fire truck, park revamps, gutter work): Lyons, $415,312 South Sioux City, $405,000 Wolbach, $430,000 Deshler, $430,000 Leshara, $367,770 Ravenna, $430,000 Wymore, $430,000

