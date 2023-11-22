Watch Now
19 NE communities awarded collective $6.18M in ‘community development block grants’

Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 13:13:34-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Nineteen Nebraska communities have been awarded a collective $6.18 million in community development block grant funds to help spruce up their downtowns.

The CDBG awards provide support to projects that upgrade amenities, enhance public health and safety and economic well-being, said K.C. Belitz, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, which announced the awards Monday.

“In today’s economic climate, people attraction is our top priority,” Belitz said in a media statement. “When making career decisions, working professionals increasingly consider the place right alongside the job.”

The program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the DED on behalf of “non-entitlement communities.” The entitlement cities of Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue and Grand Island administer their own CDBG program for their areas.

Awardees:

Downtown revitalization efforts (such as storefront and sidewalk improvements):

Beatrice, $435,000

Columbus, $435,000

Cozad, $435,000

Falls City, $435,000

Fremont, $435,000

Norfolk, $435,000

Sidney, $415,000

Planning efforts (includes studies of housing stock, downtown amenities):

Ansley, $39,000

Gibbon, $53,000

Ravenna, $53,00

Stamford, $53,000

Tecumseh, $53,000

Public Works (includes such things as new fire truck, park revamps, gutter work):

Lyons, $415,312

South Sioux City, $405,000

Wolbach, $430,000

Deshler, $430,000

Leshara, $367,770

Ravenna, $430,000

Wymore, $430,000

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

