19-year-old Omaha woman hospitalized after Thursday evening shooting

Posted at 8:18 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 09:18:01-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police say a shooting Thursday evening left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 5 p.m. near 30th and Hartman Avenue.

Police say they found a 19-year-old Saniyah Guyton was located inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital.

Police are currently looking for the shooter.

They say the suspect may be driving a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

If you have any information call Omaha Police or Crimestoppers.

