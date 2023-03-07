19-year-old stabbed in the chest on Monday night, OPD investigating

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a Monday night stabbing that happened near North 94th Plaza and Cady Avenue.

Here's what we know from police

At approximately 7:24 p.m. officers spoke with 19-year-old Christopher Spigner who said when he stepped outside of the listed address that he was confronted by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend who was a juvenile.

Spigner said the ex-boyfriend stabbed him in the chest and then fled in an unknown direction. Spigner was transported to Bergan Mercy and is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

