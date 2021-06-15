Watch
Five Omaha-area residents seriously injured in boat explosion

Posted at 5:26 PM, Jun 15, 2021
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say five people from Nebraska were seriously injured when a boat exploded at a Missouri lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the explosion occurred Tuesday afternoon near Sunrise Beach at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The patrol says the boat was secured at a dock when a mechanical problem caused a fuel-related fire. James and Kari Hohenstein, Brad Vanwinkle and two children aged 12 and 16 were seriously injured.

A 2-year-old suffered minor injuries.

The 16-year-old and Vanwinkle were flown to a Columbia hospital, while three others were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The people on the boat are from Gretna and Elkhorn, Nebraska.

