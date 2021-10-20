2 semi drivers die in crash that closed westbound I80

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two tractor-trailer drivers have been killed in a crash that closed westbound Interstate 80.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says the crash happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday when an eastbound rig crossed the median and struck an oncoming semi west of Seward. Traffic was detoured around the wreckage for hours on U.S. 34.

Thomas says the crash investigation is ongoing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.