2 semi drivers die in crash that closed westbound I80

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 10:55 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 11:55:48-04

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two tractor-trailer drivers have been killed in a crash that closed westbound Interstate 80.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says the crash happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday when an eastbound rig crossed the median and struck an oncoming semi west of Seward. Traffic was detoured around the wreckage for hours on U.S. 34.

Thomas says the crash investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
