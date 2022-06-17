Watch
20-year-old dies after 72nd and Military crash Thursday night; two others injured

Posted at 6:20 AM, Jun 17, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 20-year-old man died and two others were injured after a crash at N 72nd and Military Ave on Thursday night, according to Omaha Police.

At 9:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a personal injury crash at the location where investigation revealed a 2010 Ford Ranger was northbound on 72nd, attempting to turn westbound onto Military Ave.

Police say the Ford was hit by a southbound 2018 Chevy Camaro.

The collision made the Chevy rotate and strike a metal power pole and the support for overhead traffic signals.

Both occupants of the Camaro, 20-year-old Larry Bonner III and his 19-year-old brother, were taken to Bergan Mercy with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old driver of the Ford was taken to Nebraska Medicine and is being treated for non-life-threatening arm and leg injuries.

Larry Bonner III, who was driving the Chevy, died shortly after arriving at Bergan. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The intersection of 72nd and Military Ave was closed until 12:30 a.m. Friday for investigation.

