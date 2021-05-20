2021 Maha Festival lineup announced

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Officials with Maha Festival have announced their lineup for this summer.

Headliners include soul/funk trio Khruangbin, R&B artist Thundercat and indie-pop artist Japanese Breakfast.

Other performers include alt-country rock band Drive-By Truckers and folk duo Shovels & Rope.

Matt Cox & the Marauders, Edem Soul Music, Dirt House, J. Crum, Kethro and Crabrangucci are Omaha-based acts who will also perform.

Along with music, this summer’s festival will include comedy, spoken word, craft beer and food.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. There will be a limited amount of tickets available this year to allow for better social distancing.

The festival takes place July 31 at Aksarben Village (67th & Center St). Tickets go on sale on this website Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. and will cost $65 in advance and $75 on the day of the festival.

VIP tickets cost $155 in advance and $175 on the day of the festival.

Children 10-years-old and younger are free with a ticketed adult. There is also free parking in the area.

Gates open at 2 p.m. and the event lasts until Midnight.

Volunteers can sign up starting Saturday, May 22 for a shift and earn a free festival ticket at this website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.