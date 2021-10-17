2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's held in the metro this weekend

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The Alzheimer's Association reports more than 6 million Americans are living with the disease. At Prairie Queen Recreation Area in Sarpy County, hundreds of people gathered to raise funds and awareness at the Nebraska chapter's Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Some who have been impacted by the disease include Walk Chairman Joe Pane.

"I actually have four family members that have some type of cognitive disorder on the Alzheimer's spectrum: my mother, my brother, sister-in-law and a brother-in-law," Pane said.

Pane sees his family endure all kinds of progression.

"One's been very very fast, it's not an easy thing, you kind of lose a little bit of them over the course of time," Pane said.

For him, it's difficult to see a loved one not recognize the person looking back at them.

"You can see that they are there and there's something going on, but they can't verbalize," Pane said.

Walk Manager Jon Day is aiming to destigmatize discussion about the disease.

"I think with this cause, I think if we can get people to talk about it more, and get people to be aware of it, they know the Alzheimer's Association is in Omaha and Nebraska and help them find their way," Day said.

Day says their goal is to raise $52,000 from the event. But for Pane, this represents more than dollars and cents — it represents the opportunity to make the world a little bit easier for everyone.

"The emotional toll and financial toll it puts on all of us would be something that would help everywhere," Pane said.

3 News Now was a sponsor of the event. For more information, visit the Walk to End Alzheimer's website.

