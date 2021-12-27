2021 Winter Holiday Travel: Navigating through uncertainty and cancellations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — FlightAware reports globally there are more than 2000 cancellations, making for a stressful travel season including at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.

Parents like Kevin and Laura Herrmann were on edge regarding their daughter's return to Florida.

"It's our daughter we're concerned about getting clear home, she goes through Atlanta and goes to Ft. Lauderdale, and since we've been here, we just found out that so far, she's OK to get to Atlanta on time, but they're already delayed two hours to get to Ft. Lauderdale already," Kevin Herrmann said.

Kerri Jackson and Akira Barnes are traveling to Richmond from Sioux City. Both braved coronavirus concerns.

"It's a lot more stressful this year, this year was much more planning and preparing and worrying about everything," Jackson said.

Still, Jackson craved familial connection.

"My mom was really insistent, she didn't want to go two years without seeing everybody. But mostly, I miss everybody, I lost family during the pandemic and it's just really important to see the people that you love while you have the chance," Jackson said.

It's a common thread that we as travelers — and as humans, share.

"It's definitely worth the sacrifice. You need the human touch, you can Zoom, you can call; but it's really being there to touch them and see them and talk to them, I think is most important, and make new memories," the Herrmans said.

Eppley Airfield expects approximately 232,000 arriving and departing passengers on more than 2,000 flights.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.