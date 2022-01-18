2022 Ultra Chic Boutique charity dress sale postponed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Max I. Walker and the Nebraska Alzheimer's Association have decided to postpone the 2022 Ultra Chic Boutique charity dress sale, which KMTV is a sponsor of.

"As upsetting as this decision is, we believe it is the right one to make. This event cannot happen at the possible expense of our shoppers, our volunteers, our healthcare providers, and our communities," said Steph Dorland, Max I. Walker marketing director.

Dorland added that having an in-person event could be problematic due to the contagiousness of the omicron variant despite taking many precautions.

A new date for the event has not yet been announced.

