2023 lineup announced for Outlandia Music Festival in Bellevue including Modest Mouse, The Faint, Lord Huron

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The 2023 lineup for the Outlandia Music Festival has been announced.

The two-day festival will be at Falconwood Park in Bellevue on August 11 and 12.

Featured artists include Lord Huron, Modest Mouse, Jimmy Eat World, Gregory Alan Isakov, Manchester Orchestra, The Faint, CAT POWER, Horsegirl, The Good Life, The Envy Corps, Criteria & Minne Lussa.

Tickets go on sale on March 24 at 10 a.m. on the festival's website.

OUTLANDIA FESTIVAL

