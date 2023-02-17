2023 NSAA state wrestling championships underway (GALLERY)

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Prev 1 / Ad Next