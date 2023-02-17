2023 NSAA state wrestling championships underway (GALLERY)
Several inches of snow didn't stand in the way of getting the 2023 state wrestling tournament underway in Nebraska. Producer Libby Kamrowski took in the first rounds of the tournament at the CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Scenes from day one of the 2023 NSAA state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 