2023 NSAA state wrestling semifinals (PHOTOS)

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now

Prev 1 / Ad Next