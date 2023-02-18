2023 NSAA state wrestling semifinals (PHOTOS)
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now