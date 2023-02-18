Watch Now
NewsLocal News

2023 NSAA state wrestling semifinals (PHOTOS)

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230217 State Wrestling Day Two -LKamrowski-1019.jpg Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 20230217 State Wrestling Day Two -LKamrowski-1018.jpg Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now

2023 NSAA state wrestling semifinals (PHOTOS)

close-gallery
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 20230217 State Wrestling Day Two -LKamrowski-1019.jpg
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 20230217 State Wrestling Day Two -LKamrowski-1018.jpg
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO
  • 2023 NSAA STATE WRESTLING DAY TWO

Share

Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now
Scenes from the semifinals of the 2023 NSAA wrestling state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV. 3 News Now
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next