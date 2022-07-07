$20M grant to Eppley Airfield from federal infrastructure bill

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We now know that $20 million will land at Eppley Airfield. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law and will go toward the terminal roadway expansion project.

The plans include adding a lane and an overhead canopy for the road. These changes are expected to increase capacity, safety and convenience. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2023.

The current phase, a new entrance off Abbott Drive, will finish this fall.

RELATED: Travelers excited for new entrance to Eppley Airfield set to open Wednesday

Travelers excited for new entrance to Eppley Airfield set to open Wednesday

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.