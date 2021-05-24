21-and-older events coming back to Henry Doorly Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for a grown-ups-only experience at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Late Nights at the Zoo will be returning next week.

The events are only open to people 21-and-older and guests must bring a state-issued ID to participate. No exception will be made.

The event series will be held on the following Thursdays:

June 3 & 17

July 1, 8, 15 & 29

August 5

Guests will receive one complimentary drink ticket, after-hours access to some exhibits, the option to purchase food from local food trucks. Additional drink tickets may be purchased throughout the zoo at designated locations.

The cost of tickets is $13 per person for zoo members and $23 per person for non-members if purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased the day of for $18 for zoo members and $28 for non-members.

You can find more info by visiting https://www.omahazoo.com/Special-Events .

