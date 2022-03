COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Midlands Humane Society announced in a Facebook post that it is taking care of more than three dozen animals after they were seized from a home.

Council Bluffs Animal Control reportedly rescued 22 rabbits along with dogs, cats, guinea pigs and other small animals. The shelter says they were living in "unfit conditions."

The humane society is asking for donations as it needs supplies like rabbit food and bedding for small animals.