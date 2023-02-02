Watch Now
22-year-old Omaha man dies in crash early Thursday

Posted at 8:23 AM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 09:23:06-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department says a 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday.

At 2:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to 6115 S. 151 St. Investigation revealed a 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z St. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The victim and sole occupant, 22-year-old Alexander J. Locum, was pronounced dead at the scene.

